Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
'Yellow vest' protesters have stormed the British Attorney General's office

No arrests have been made, the Met Police said, who are at the scene.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 4:08 PM
1 hour ago 6,743 Views 7 Comments
James Goddard court case A group of yellow vest protestors outside the Attorney General's Office. Source: Nick Ansell

A NUMBER OF ‘yellow vest’ supporters stormed the British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox’s office this afternoon. 

It’s unclear what the groups demands were: in videos of the incident, protesters can be heard asking for an appointment with the Attorney General, while others chant asking for “justice” or .

The Met Police said they were called at 1.45pm today to reports that protestors wearing yellow vests had entered the Attorney General’s office.

At 4.15pm, the Met Police said that the protesters had left, but police “remain in the area and are monitoring the crowd”.

James Goddard court case A group of yellow vest protestors inside the Attorney General's Office. Source: Nick Ansell

“No arrests at this stage, enquiries continue,” a statement on Twitter said.

The incident was streamed on Facebook: at one point, a person can be heard asking for an appointment with the Attorney General. Later on in the same video, chants of “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” can be heard.

A fire alarm was triggered during the incident, and can be heard in the background of the videos.

