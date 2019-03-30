This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

French yellow vests stage 20th week of protests as banks call for end for violence

The demonstrations began in November of last year.

By AFP Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 3:40 PM
4 minutes ago 123 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4568717
Teargas is used to disperse demonstrators during minor clashes with police in Paris last week.
Image: Kamil Zihnioglu via PA Images
Teargas is used to disperse demonstrators during minor clashes with police in Paris last week.
Teargas is used to disperse demonstrators during minor clashes with police in Paris last week.
Image: Kamil Zihnioglu via PA Images

FRENCH “YELLOW VEST”  demonstrators today staged their 20th week of anti-government protests despite bans in hotspot areas, as banks called for an end to violence against branches, cash machines and personnel.

Police struggled the previous weekend to contain violence by highly-organised demonstrators who smashed shop windows and set fire to newspaper kiosks and a bank in the capital.

Local authorities today declared iconic sites such as the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris and the centre of Bordeaux, in southwestern France, off limits to demonstrations.

The presidential Elysee palace and the National Assembly were also cordoned off by police.

President Emmanuel Macron has reacted to the ongoing protests, which began last November, by embarking on a cross-country tour as part of a “Great National Debate” aimed at encouraging disgruntled citizens to express themselves through a structured dialogue.

The protests began in rural France on 17 November over fuel tax increases and quickly ballooned into a full-scale anti-government rebellion.

In recent weeks, the protesters’ numbers have dwindled but those still on the streets appear more determined.

Initial reports at midday today said that around 300 demonstrators had gathered at the Paris Gare de l’Est train station and the Paris prefecture said two demonstrations and four gatherings had been organised, with one march to end near the Eiffel Tower.

“It is still the same goal, social justice and the RIC (citizen initiated referendum), especially when there are economic choices to be made,” said a 43-year-old demonstrator who gave his first name as Jean-Edouard.

‘Unbridled and unjustified violence’

The French banking federation called for an end to attacks during “yellow vest” protests, saying that more than 760 banks have suffered damage since the movement began last year.

Banks have often been the targets of vandalism and arson during the protests, and last week 11 people were injured when a Banque Tarneaud branch was set on fire near the Champs Elysees.

“We must quickly put a stop to this unbridled and unjustified violence,” the federation said in comments published in the daily Le Monde.

With the Paris authorities clamping down, regional protests came into focus, with protests bans in other city centres, including Avignon, Lille and Toulouse.

Lille officials offered demonstrators an alternative path however. People who take part in unauthorised demonstrations risk an increased fine of €135.

In Bordeaux, where violent clashes have broken during previous protests, the Mayor Nicolas Florian shut down the city after authorities warned of the possible arrival of “hundreds of thugs”.

Residents were urged to stay indoors to avoid unintended clashes with police.

A demonstration was planned in the Mediterranean city of Nice, where a 73-year-old activist was injured last week after she was pushed by police and hit her head while falling.

Police had initially insisted that no officer pushed the woman, but rectified that position following an internal investigation.

Last Saturday, 40,500 people demonstrated across France according to police while “yellow vest” sources put the figure at more than 127,000.

Last week, Macron continued to meet with mayors as part of regional tours linked to the national debate.

He is scheduled to end the tour Thursday on the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

© AFP 2019,

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Thank you for everything': Mother of Italian man paralysed in Dublin attack pens letter to Irish people
    73,037  30
    2
    		MPs have voted against Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement for a third time
    61,100  158
    3
    		CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    49,581  38
    Fora
    1
    		Burger restaurant chain Bunsen quietly opened its first overseas location in Barcelona
    572  0
    2
    		Genomics Medicine Ireland is fretful over data rules hampering its DNA research business
    103  0
    3
    		Dublin Port's decision to row back on cruise tourism won't just hurt the capital
    23  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Edinburgh v Munster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    66,867  40
    2
    		As it happened: Sale Sharks v Connacht, Challenge Cup quarter-final
    49,932  59
    3
    		The team who ended 18 months without a win by beating the best side in Ireland
    32,135  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bye from DailyEdge.ie, and thanks for all the memories
    34,404  0
    2
    		What Beer Belongs In Your Bag of Cans?
    4,180  0
    3
    		Taylor Jenkins Reid on writing the book that captured Reese Witherspoon's heart
    1,829  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    US Attorney General confirms he will release a redacted version of the Mueller report to Congress
    US Attorney General confirms he will release a redacted version of the Mueller report to Congress
    'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    Explainer: Why is Donald Trump asking the FBI to look into an alleged hate crime against a TV actor?
    GARDAí
    CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    Cyclist in his 60s dies after being found lying on rural road in Kerry
    New garda regional headquarters evacuated due to flooding
    EU
    Nigel Dodds 'would stay in the EU rather than risk Northern Ireland's place in UK'
    Nigel Dodds 'would stay in the EU rather than risk Northern Ireland's place in UK'
    A Brexistential crisis: So what happens now?
    Explainer: Why oh why is Theresa May's Brexit deal being voted on again?
    CORK
    Cork launches plan to better integrate refugees, asylum seekers and migrants
    Cork launches plan to better integrate refugees, asylum seekers and migrants
    Gardaí in Cork carry out simulated training exercise involving 15 people in emergency department
    'It’s horrendous, we’re so helpless': Mum of three-year-old hit and run victim praying for full recovery

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie