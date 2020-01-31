Status Yellow warning in place for five counties as we're set for a very windy weekend

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare



Valid: 5 p.m. Friday to 12 noon Saturday



Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow wind warning for five counties, set to bring gusts of up to 100km/hr this evening into tomorrow.

The warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare takes effect from 5pm today and lasts until midday tomorrow.

Mean wind speeds are also set to reach 50-65km/hr in these areas.

Today is set to a breezy day with showers in the afternoon confined mainly to Ulster and Connacht.

Showers will become frequent in these areas this evening, with Saturday then set to be a very windy day with bright spells and showers.

Leinster and Munster are set for a good deal of dry weather but the west and north is set for another wet day tomorrow.

Saturday night is set to get colder with temperatures as low as 1-3 degrees but Sunday is set to be milder with temperatures reaching as high as 12 degrees.

Looking further ahead, high pressure is set to take control of weather next week, with more settled, dry weather forecast.