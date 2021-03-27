#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 27 March 2021
Advertisement

Status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo, but temperatures set to hit 17 degrees next week

Temperatures will rise above normal March temperatures in some areas on Monday and Tuesday.

By Christina Finn Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 6:25 PM
51 minutes ago 5,641 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5393879
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning is in effect for Donegal, Galway, and Mayo this evening.

Southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h, according to Met Eireann. 

Gale force wings will kick in this evening from 5pm, with the weather warning in effect until 2am on Sunday.

Across the rest of the country it will also be very windy early tonight with strong and gusty southwesterly winds, and gales in coastal parts of the west and northwest.

A wet night ahead with further outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy especially in parts of the west and northwest. It will ease off in northern parts overnight, with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees. 

Tomorrow is set to be a cloudy or overcast day with further outbreaks of rain.

Rain will ease in parts of the south and east through the morning, though becoming widespread again in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, say the national forecaster.

There’s good news for next week. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A milder air mass will push across Ireland during the next couple of days, and as a result, daytime temperatures will reach 17 degrees Celsius in some areas on Monday and Tuesday.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie