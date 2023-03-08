Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 8 March 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo of a Yemeni coast guard vessel
# Tragedy
14 women and children drown in shipwreck off Yemen on way to wedding
Another 11 people, including one child, survived the incident.
1.3k
0
1 hour ago

AT LEAST 14 women and children died in a shipwreck off Yemen’s Red Sea coast earlier this week, according to new information from authorities.

The boat, with more than two dozen people on board, sank off the province of Hodeida, according to a statement by the local Fisheries Authority, run by the country’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The tragedy happened late on Monday, the statement said.

Eleven women and three children drowned while 11 people, including a child, survived.

The group was heading to a relative’s wedding party on Kamaran Island when their boat ran into trouble because of high winds and waves.

Authorities dispatched coast guard vessels to search for the bodies in a channel between Kamaran and the province’s district of Luhiya, the statement added.

It was the latest maritime tragedy off Yemen’s shores. Most previous shipwrecks in the region involved migrants from African countries fleeing wars and poverty.

The migrants risk perilous voyages from Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia to Yemen and on to richer Gulf Arab countries in search of work.

Yemen descended into civil war in 2014 when the rebel Houthis descended from their northern stronghold and seized the capital, Sanaa, along with much of the country’s north.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to try and restore the internationally recognized government to power.

The conflict has spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and pushed impoverished Yemen to the brink of famine.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     