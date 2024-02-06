'A first step for carers and disabled people': Yes Yes referendum campaign launched today

A COALITION OF CIVIL society organisations have today launched their campaign calling for a Yes Yes vote in the upcoming family and care referendums.

The coalition includes Family Carers Ireland, the Independent Living Movement Ireland (ILMI), Single Parents Acting for the Rights of our Kids (Spark) and the University of Students in Ireland (USI).

Speaking at the launch in Dublin today, Sinead Tighe, who is the primary carer for her 16 year old son Daniel, said a Yes Yes vote would give her and other carers recognition and a voice in the Irish Constitution.

Sinead’s son, Daniel has a rare condition called Sotos Syndrome which causes severe intellectual disability.

Sinead explained that although she didn’t fully know what was ahead of her when Daniel was born, she vowed at the time to make sure he was recognised in Irish society.

“But I never realised what the caring role was going to be like,” Sinead said.

“It has been quite a challenging role in the last 16 years. But nothing that I wouldn’t want to do, and I quantify that as my job now. And that’s the way I look at myself. This is my job, this is my role in life for my son.

As a carer now 16 years, I like all carers feel unrecognised and undervalued.

“Through the 16 years caring for my son Dan, I have left employment, I have felt isolated, alone and unheard. I completely lost my identity within society and all carers can relate to this.

“It was one of the hardest things that happened to me, not to have my identity. Where did I sit in life?,” Sinead said.

Sinead said a Yes vote will recognise carers within society.

“It would give us a voice to be heard and allow us to share our lived experience – as only this will help implement change,” she said.

Dr James Casey, who is a policy officer with ILMI, also spoke in favour of a Yes vote at today’s launch.

Set up in 1992, ILMI was the first Irish center for independent living ran by and for disabled people. Its main aim is for disabled people to achieve independent living choice and control over their lives.

Casey said ILMI wants to make sure disabled voices are heard during the discourse on this referendum and made the point that one of the ways to remove barriers facing people with disabilities is through recognition of their rights.

He said a Yes vote in both of the referendums on 8 March is “essential” so that women, disabled people and their families are embedded in the Constitution.

He added that it also created a platform for disability-led organisations to work with the Government to “build a truly inclusive Ireland for everyone”.

“More often than not disabled people weren’t involved in equality campaigns… That’s over, that’s done.

“It speaks volumes about the civil society platforms campaigning for a Yes vote that ILMA were actively involved from the beginning,” he added.

Lone parents

Louise Bayliss, the co-founder of Spark, appealed for a Yes vote to show solidarity with lone parent’s who feel excluded from the Constitution.

As it stands, the Constitution recognises family as being built on marriage – i.e. there is no constitutional recognition of single-parent headed families.

Bayliss said today that she was calling on all people who voted Yes for same-sex marriage in 2015 to also vote in favour of similar constitutional recognition for lone parent families.

“It was a great moment when same-sex marriage was recognised by the people and same sex couples were allowed to marry and they are now recognised in the Constitution, and so they should be.

“But lone parents have been excluded from that. Unmarried families still do not get the recognition of the Constitution. And that hurts,” Bayliss said.