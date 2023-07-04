Yesterday was the world's hottest day ever on record

YESTERDAY, 3 JULY was the hottest day ever on record in the world.

The average global temperature reached 17.01 degrees celsius, higher than the last record of 16.92 degrees, which was recorded in 2016.

Records have been broken around the world, with the UK witnessing its hottest June ever and even Antarctica, where it is currently winter, recording unusually high temperatures.

The United Nations today warned the world to prepare for the effects of El Nino, saying the weather phenomenon which triggers higher global temperatures is set to persist throughout 2023.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, as well as drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere.

The phenomenon occurs on average every two to seven years, and episodes typically last nine to 12 months.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization declared El Nino was already under way and said there was a 90-percent chance that it would continue during the second half of 2023.

It noted that El Nino’s warming effect on global temperatures is usually felt most strongly within a year of its onset — in this case in 2024.

