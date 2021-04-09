Your evening longread: How to hit back at diet culture

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday. And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Diet culture

Health coach Sinead Brophy writes about her journey to fitness and health – and rejecting diet culture.

(RTÉ, approx 10 mins reading time)

There is a societal, collective narrative that tells us that “smaller is better”, “leaner is better”, “training more is better”. And as a coach, it is exhausting to see the amount of time and energy people – especially women – put into what foods they eat, how much they eat, and how many sessions a week they train. This has continued in a way even into the pandemic, with many feeling pressured to account for the weight they may have put on, or “use” any freed up time to chase the look they’ve always wanted.