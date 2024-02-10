Tributes paid as young boy who was found dead in Waterford named locally

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the young boy who died in tragic circumstances in Waterford, who has been named locally as Matthew Healy.

Six-year-old Matthew’s body was discovered near a seaside cove in the area of Rathmoylan near Dunmore East shortly after midnight on Friday.

A woman in her 30s was arrested following the discovery. It is understood that gardaí were called to the Ballymacaw seaside area where they found the boy and the woman.

It’s believed the child was in a car while the woman was on the roadway.

A post-mortem was due to be carried out on Matthew’s body at Waterford University Hospital. The woman who was arrested remains in custody.

Park Rangers Amateur Football Club, based in Faithlegg in Waterford, shared a tribute, saying Matthew had been a member of the club.

“It is with great sadness that we learned about the tragic passing of one of our players this week. Matthew was a member of our U7 squad and will be sadly missed by his teammates and coaches,” the club said in a post on social media.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this unimaginably difficult time. Ar dheist Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

In a statement carried by RTÉ News, the Department of Education said that the National Educational Psychological Service was providing support to staff and the community at Matthew’s school

“When a tragic event happens, NEPS is available to advise and support the teachers and other adults who work daily with students and who know them well,” the department said.

NEPS is also available to work with the teachers to identify students who are most in need of support and help develop procedures for reviewing their needs and supporting onward referral, if necessary.

Vigil

Speaking TheJournal in Rathmoylan yesterday, local Sinn Féin councillor Jim Griffin said the community was struck with disbelief when the news broke this morning.

“This is an rural part of Waterford and would be generally quiet. For people down in the Rathmoylan area it’s a cliff walk and sea swimming all year round, so you wouldn’t be expecting that kind of news,” he said.

A prayer vigil will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in Waterford this evening at 7pm.

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan said the the death of any child is an “unimaginable tragedy” and said hearts would go out to “the family and loved ones of the young child during this incredibly difficult time”.

He said the vigil will “offer prayers for the grieving family and the wider community affected by this heartbreaking loss”.

“In times of such profound loss, it is important for us to come together in solidarity, compassion, and support for one another,” the bishop said.

“We urge the community to offer their support to those who are grieving and to uphold them in their time of need.”

With reporting from Hayley Halpin, Niall O’Connor and Eoghan Dalton