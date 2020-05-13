Young girl dies following farming accident in Donegal

A YOUNG GIRL has died in a farming accident in Donegal.

The incident happened at a family farm in the Malin area of Inishowen at around 5.20pm this evening.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and her body removed to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Derry.

Gardai in Carndonagh are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The scene was preserved for a full technical examination on Wednesday evening and the local coroner was notified.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also been informed about the fatality.