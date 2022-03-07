Young male arrested in connection with alleged assaults in Sligo

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a young male today in connection with a number of alleged assaults that occurred near Sligo Town in January.
He has been detained and investigations are still ongoing.
“Gardaí investigating a number of alleged assaults near Sligo Town on Saturday, 22nd January 2022 have made an arrest, this morning, 7th March 2022,” gardaí said in a statement.
“An adult teenager (male) is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Sligo and Leitrim Division.”
A Garda spokesperson said that the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
