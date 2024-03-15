Young Irish adults who use porn say they're less satisfied with their lives than those who don't

ALMOST TWO THIRDS of young men aged 20 in Ireland use online pornography, according to the results of a new study.

New research from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) finds that use of online pornography is highly gendered, with 64% of young men and just 13% of young women reporting use.

It found that people who used pornography were less satisfied with their lives, more aggressive, and had lower wellbeing in general.

The research looks at pornography use among over 4,500 young adults at the age of 20. It draws from the data from the ’98 cohort of the Growing Up in Ireland (GUI) study. This is a group of people who have been interviewed by researchers at nine years, 13 years, 17 years and 20 years of age.

Type or frequency of pornography use was not captured in the study, with people answering questions on a laptop, not as part of an interview. Porn use was captured as part of a module of questions on different types of internet use.

The study also looked at the individual, family and school factors linked to using pornography.

Key findings include that men from more advantaged backgrounds are more likely to use pornography, and that porn use is lower among those with a religious affiliation and where there is greater parental monitoring of behaviour in adolescence.

Males from single parent households are less likely to use pornography, while females from single parent households are more likely to use it. Those with religious affiliation and greater parental monitoring of internet use are less likely to use porn.

The research also found that LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly women in this group, are more likely to use pornography. Researchers said that this may reflect information-seeking among this group or their lack of contact with other LGBTQ+ youth.

Sexual behaviour and wellbeing

Researchers also examined the effect that pornography can have on people’s sexual behaviour and wellbeing.

It found that users of pornography were significantly less likely to use condoms regularly and that men who used porn had poorer wellbeing than non-users, being less satisfied with their lives, reporting more depressive symptoms and having a poorer self-image.

Users of pornography also higher levels of aggression and are more likely to cope with stress by using negative strategies, such as drinking alcohol or drug-taking, or taking to their bed.

Commenting on the study, Emer Smyth, one of the authors said:

“Poorer wellbeing is found among pornography users, especially men.

There is value therefore in addressing use, and potentially problematic internet use in general, through mental-health promotion measures.

The HSE Sexual Health Crisis Pregnancy Programme (SHCPP) funded the research as part of its work in implementing the National Sexual Health Strategy.

Commenting on the findings, Helen Deely, Assistant National Director for HSE Health and Wellbeing, said they showed the importance of communicating with younger people.

“The findings of the research underscore the importance of talking to young people early and often about relationships, sex, consent, gender roles and expectations, and of creating an environment where they feel safe asking questions and talking about what they see online,” she said.

“In terms of safer sex practices, it is especially concerning that the study found significantly lower condom use among those who watch pornography.

As we know, condoms offer the best protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and they also protect against unplanned pregnancy.