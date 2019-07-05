This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chronic depression: Young people in Ireland worst affected compared to European counterparts

Data for 2014 shows that 4% of Europeans aged 15-24 were chronically depressed.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 5 Jul 2019, 8:57 AM
1 hour ago 4,204 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4711410
Image: Shutterstock/ESB Professional
Image: Shutterstock/ESB Professional

OVER 10% OF young people in Ireland are chronically depressed, according to a new study from Eurofound. 

Data for 2014 shows that 4% of Europeans aged 15-24 were chronically depressed. 

The highest rates were in Ireland (12%), followed by Finland (11%), Sweden (10%) and Germany (9%). 

Meanwhile, data from 2016 shows that 14% of Europeans aged 18-24 were at risk of depression. 

Young people in Sweden were most at risk, followed by those in Estonia, Malta, the Netherlands and the UK. 

Gender is an important factor in depression, the report noted, with data showing that in the majority of Member States young women aged 15–24 were more likely to suffer from depression than young men. 

The greatest gender gaps were in Denmark, Germany, Ireland and Sweden. Only in Cyprus, Greece and Lithuania were there higher percentages of young men with depressive symptoms.

There are also indicators that young women are more likely to handle upsetting events internally – a factor linked to depression, according to the report. These include higher rates of self-harm and eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia among this group compared to young men.

Socioeconomic status has a strong impact on whether young people are at risk of depression, the report noted. Those living in households in the lowest income quartile are more likely to be at risk.

The report also noted that the incidence of both bullying and cyberbullying are on the rise in several countries, with the highest prevalence in the Baltic states and the French-speaking community in Belgium.

If you need to talk, contact for free:

  • Pieta House 1800 247247 or email mary@pieta.ie – (available 24/7)
  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org (available 24/7)
  • Aware 1800 804848 (depression, anxiety)
  • Childline 1800 666666 (for under 18s, available 24/7)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie