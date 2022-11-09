New pilot scheme will see shared social housing used to prevent youth homelessness

THE GOVERNMENT IS to pilot the use of social housing as shared accommodation for young people as part of a new strategy to tackle youth homelessness.

A new National Youth Homeless Strategy – the first of its kind in 20 years – will be launched today by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The latest homelessness report shows that 17% of people accessing emergency accommodation were aged between 18-24.

The new plan aims to prevent young people from entering homelessness, to improve the experiences of those who are accessing emergency accommodation and to successfully help young people to exit homelessness.

There are 27 actions aimed at helping those aged 18-24 and who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

These include a pilot measure to use social housing as shared accommodation for young people.

Young individuals will be apply to go on the social housing waiting list, but will be able to indicate that they would like to share a home, and be offered a place together.

Typically someone applies for social housing as a single applicant (unless part of a couple or family), but this new pilot would allow for flexibility and shared accommodation in this age cohort, where appropriate.

It’s is understood to be seen as a way of combating isolation and loneliness, recognising that younger people might prefer a shared living arrangement.

It is believed it could be more appropriate where an individual might have always lived with others, such as in a shared home situation, who might not want to live alone.

Other measures to prevent youth homelessness include a specifically targeted information and awareness campaign on housing supports that are available.

The Government will also seek to identify those within the 18-24 age group who are particularly at risk of homelessness, including those leaving care and members of the Traveller community.

Connectivity between local authorities and Tusla to ensure appropriate supports are provided will also be enhanced.

Last month, the Simon Community recorded the lowest number of rental properties available since it started collecting data seven years ago.

The supply of properties within Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) limits was predominantly in Dublin.

A total of 27 out of the 35 Housing Assistance Payment properties were found in Dublin city centre, Dublin city north and Dublin city south.

Waterford

Separately, the housing minister will also bring a memo to Cabinet on the Waterford North Quays Public Infrastructure Project.

O’Brien will seek approval for a public investment of €170.6m for the Waterford North Quays Public Infrastructure Project – €100.6m from the Department of Housing under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and €70m from the Department of Transport, through the National Transport Authority.

This approval will allow Waterford City and County Council to proceed with the appointment of the successful tenderer and commence the construction phase of the project.

The project is a key project in the National Planning Framework Ireland 2040, which will see a blend of retail, office and residential space as well as a transport plan which brings Waterford’s main line train station to the heart of the development, putting Dublin within a 115 minute train journey.

The third implementation report of the Action Plan for Insurance Reform will also go to Cabinet today. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will be asking the Subgroup on Insurance Reform to continue its work next year, overseen by the dedicated Cabinet Committee sub-group.