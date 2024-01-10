Cork students unveil jacket that helps people with visual impairments detect objects around them

A MOTION SENSOR embedded jacket that helps people with visual impairments navigate their surroundings.

This idea has been developed by students Alisha Akinola and Rebecca McCarthy from Davis College in Cork and is on display at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition this week.

The pair have created a jacket equipped with ultrasonic sensors and vibration motors which work to alert the wearer to objects in their way and calculate how close the objects are.

The sensors have been placed on the back, front and sleeves of the jacket.

“We were looking at car sensors and how if you’re reversing your car, the car will beep to let you know there’s an obstacle in your way. We thought the same would work with smart embedded clothing,” McCarthy told The Journal.

Akinola said both her brother and sister wear glasses and she believes that wearing the jacket “might help them navigate their surroundings”.



The jacket customised with the sensors and vibration motors

During the development of their product, the two students looked at a variety of different types of sensors and motion detectors.

“We finally came across the ultrasonic sensors which work using ultrasonic soundwaves that are emitted through the sensor,” McCarthy said.

She said the soundwaves “hit off an object” and are “reflected back into the sensor”.

“The sensor will determine how far away the object is.”

Depending on how close a person wearing the jacket is away from an obstacle, the vibration motor will vibrate less or more frequently.

The sensors and vibration motors

During their testing, the students found the jacket to be “very accurate” in calculating the results.

Going forward, the pair hope that the jacket could work as an aid to people who are blind or who have visual impairments.

“Hopefully in the long run, this will work out as an actual thing that can assist people,” McCarthy said.

Speaking about the exhibition in general, she said: “I’m really excited to see the other projects. We spent so much time on [ours] that it’ll be good to talk to people about it.”

Hayley Halpin / The Journal Hayley Halpin / The Journal / The Journal

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2024 is taking place in the RDS in Dublin until this Saturday, 13 January.

From today, 500 projects from 219 schools will be on display and a judging panel of 85 experts from the world of STEM and business will choose over 200 prize winners.

The overall BT Young Scientist and Technologist of the Year will be awarded €7,500. The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony at 5.30pm on Friday.

President Michael D Higgins officially opened the exhibition today at a special ceremony for students, teachers and partners.

Tickets to the BTYSTE can be bought on the exhibition’s website or at the venue.