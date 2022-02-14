#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 14 February 2022
One in five young women subjected to relationship abuse, research finds

The number of young men who have experienced relationship abuse was found to be one in 11.

By Céimin Burke Monday 14 Feb 2022, 8:59 AM
Image: Shutterstock/SOMKID THONGDEE
Image: Shutterstock/SOMKID THONGDEE

YOUNG WOMEN ARE at high risk of violence in their intimate relationships with one in five subjected to emotional, physical or sexual abuse by a current or former partner, according to new research by Women’s Aid.

The organisation, which supports victims of domestic abuse, has published research indicating that 20% of women aged between 18 and 25 have been subjected to abuse by current or former partner.

The number of young men who have experienced intimate relationship abuse was found to be one in 11 (9%).

The study also found that 60% of young people have experienced, or know someone who has experienced, intimate relationship abuse.

One in six young women and one in 13 young men have suffered coercive control by a partner or ex-partner.

It also found that approximately half of young women affected experienced the abuse under the age of 18.

Among those who had suffered abuse, 50% experienced online abuse. The vast majority (84%) of the young women who were abused said it had a severe impact.

The study also indicated that men are more likely to reach out for support than women (84% vs 68%).

Nearly one in three young women never spoke to anyone about the abuse they experienced.

Four out of five young people believe that many of those suffering abuse do so in silence and don’t seek support.

Women’s Aid CEO, Sarah Benson, said no matter how ‘serious’ or lengthy the relationship is, if it is abusive the impact of abuse can be “severe, long lasting and life changing for young women.”

Benson said: “Women’s Aid research tells us that the abuse young women are subjected by current or former male partner’s is both insidious and all encompassing.

“Of the one in five young women who suffered abuse, nine in 10 were emotionally abused, and one in two were targeted with abuse online, many had also been physically abused, and coerced into sex.

“Some had been raped. Over half of the young women abused by a male partner experienced the abuse under the age of 18 as minors.

“A controlling or violent partner can be a huge setback at the beginning of their adult life. Young women may not have had many other intimate relationships to compare a potential or actually abusive relationship with and therefore find it difficult to read the signs.”

Women’s Aid has launched a three-week public awareness campaign about abuse in relationships called ‘Too Into You’.

