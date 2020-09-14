This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Your evening longread: The woman who brought her trafficker to justice

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Monday 14 Sep 2020, 8:30 PM
10 minutes ago 568 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5204153
Image: Shutterstock/Hunna
Image: Shutterstock/Hunna

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

She brought her trafficker to justice

Susan was trafficked from Nigeria to Italy – here’s her story.

(The Guardian, approx 24 mins reading time)

Susan thought it must be a joke. She had been promised work as a babysitter or a supermarket cashier. “They didn’t tell me I would come here to be a prostitute,” Susan told me. But the women around her were not laughing. When she protested, Ivie reminded her that she had paid for her journey, and of how much money she owed. If she didn’t pay, or if she spoke about it to anyone, her mother and brothers back home would be in danger. “I was crying,” Susan told me. “The other girls said: ‘You’ll get used to it’. I said: ‘I’ll never get used to it.’”

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

