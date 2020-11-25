Your evening longread: The 10-year-old drummer who impressed Dave Grohl

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

10-year-old drummer

Nandi Bushell’s videos of her drumming started to go viral this year – and even caught the attention of her idol, Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters).

(The New York Times, approx 7 mins reading time)

“I watched it in amazement, not only because she was nailing all of the parts, but the way that she would scream when she did her drum rolls,” Grohl said in a recent video interview. “There’s something about seeing the joy and energy of a kid in love with an instrument. She just seemed like a force of nature.”