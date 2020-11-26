Your evening longread: The man who created the biggest virtual pub quiz in the world

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

The virtual pub quiz

Jay Flynn was once homeless in London. This year, he turned a pub quiz into a worldwide phenomenon.

(Esquire, approx 10 mins reading time)

He was sat in his work at a car dealership on the following Monday when his phone pinged with a Facebook Messenger notification. The face of someone he didn’t know appeared in a circle on his screen; when he tapped it to open the conversation, they were asking for more details about the quiz he was hosting that Thursday. Flynn went on Facebook and looked at the event. There were 800 people interested. He showed the screen to his boss, who bet him he’d have a thousand people interested by the end of the day. When he left the dealership at 7pm, told by his employer that they’d be closed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus, it was 10,000. His boss then said it’d be 20,000 by the following morning.