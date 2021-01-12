Your evening longread: David Bowie's legacy five years on

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

David Bowie’s legacy

It’s been five years since David Bowie’s death – here’s a look at his legacy and how he continues to affect music.

(Esquire, approx 6 mins reading time)

Unforgettably, the announcement of Bowie’s death (after a lengthy private battle with liver cancer, unknown even to most of those working with him) came just two days after he put out his magnificent album Blackstar, a bracing meditation on mortality released on his 69th birthday. Whatever the fateful combination of intention and coincidence, it made for a flawless exit, and helped secure his reputation even further. Despite—and partially because of—his missteps and inconsistencies over an almost 50-year career, he would remain eternally cool, perpetually modern, unlikely to grow stale or old-fashioned like most of his peers.