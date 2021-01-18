Your evening longread: How do food trends happen - and what will we be eating in 2021?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Food trends

Every year food trends are predicted – and 2021 is no different. But how exactly do people go about predicting these things?

(The Guardian, approx 11 mins reading time)

Ever wondered how avocados became ubiquitous? Two decades of preparatory work by the London PR agency Richmond & Towers helped. In 1995 it began to act for the South African Avocado Growers Association, taking journalists to South Africa, using chefs, health and lifestyle ambassadors to boost the fruit’s profile, and producing in-store sales material and recipe booklets. Back then the task was straightforward: teach anyone unfamiliar with the fruit how to eat it. Around that time UK avocado sales were worth £13m annually. By 2016 that figure had shot up to £150m.