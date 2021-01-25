Your evening longread: The scientist debunking myths about exercise

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Debunking myths

If you’re worried about how much exercise – or sleep – you’re getting, this interview with a scientist should make you feel a bit better.

(NPR, approx 10 mins reading time)

Some friends and colleagues of mine actually put some accelerometers on some hunter-gatherers and found that they sit on average about 10 hours a day, which is pretty much the same amount of time Americans like me spend sitting. So it turns out that I think we’ve kind of demonized sitting a little falsely. It’s not unnatural or strange or weird to sit a lot, but it is problematic if, of course, that’s all you do. As I started to explore the literature more, I was fascinated because most of the data that associates sitting a lot with poor health outcomes turns out to be leisure-time sitting. So if you look at how much time people spend sitting at work, it’s not really that associated with heart disease or cancers or diabetes. But if you look at how much people sit when they’re not at work, well, then the numbers get a little bit scary.