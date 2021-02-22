Your evening longread: Britney Spears and the 'trap' of fame

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Britney Spears

The new documentary Framing Britney Spears has people reassessing her career and how she was treated.

(Vulture, approx 11 mins reading time)

There was a disconnect almost from day one, when Spears exploded onto the scene with the 1998 video for “…Baby One More Time” dressed as a schoolgirl with a hint of attitude, singing of a teenage crush in the apocalyptic urgency with which such things make themselves known. This instantly scrambled people’s circuits as the song caught fire on charts, radio playlists, and video countdowns. Spears was wholesome and demure with a touch of coy distance, all hallmarks of a southern Christian upbringing. Her quest to please a growing constituency was a savvy balancing act; she understood what was expected of a teen star at the time: family-friendly entertainment that didn’t rock anyone’s boat.