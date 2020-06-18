Your evening longread: 'He knew instantly what the statue meant: Black magic'

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Black Magic

The story of a strange cult in a Mexican neighborhood, and the federales who busted it.

(Truly Adventurous, approx 35 mins reading time)

Benitez decided to learn all he could about the Hernandez drug smuggling family. Why had Little Serafin seemed so unconcerned about blowing through the federales’ roadblock? What was the family getting up to at their Santa Elena ranch outside of Matamoros, where Benitez’s men had tracked Little Serafin’s truck? DEA agents in Brownsville, Texas, provided Benitez with the cellular phone information for eleven different numbers registered to a company called Hernandez Ranches. Benitez was taken aback by the gang’s arrogance — they hadn’t even bothered to employ a false name.