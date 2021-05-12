#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Are you an Irish person living abroad? We want to know your housing story

In a follow-up to our look at housing in Ireland, we want to find out what it’s like living abroad.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 12 May 2021, 11:32 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Aishe
Image: Shutterstock/Aishe

LAST WEEK, WE shared 90 stories from Ireland’s housing crisis. 

We had a huge response when we asked people to share their housing stories here – whether they be renters, homeowners, buyers, or otherwise.

This week, we want to find out more about what it’s like for the Irish living abroad.

What is it like to rent? What housing opportunities and attitudes exist where you’re settled? Do you own, or is owning a house not a big deal there? Do you have different rights as a renter where you live now?

Whether you’re abroad for one year or 20, renter, buyer, or otherwise, we want to hear your story.

Share your housing abroad story with us by emailing aoife@thejournal.ie, using the subject line ‘My housing story abroad’.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

