Poll: Should the possession of drugs for personal use be decriminalised?
The Citizen’s Assembly will vote today on its key recommendations to the Government.
42 minutes ago

THE CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY on Drugs Use is to vote today on its key recommendations to the Government.

The assembly is expected to recommend possible policy, legislative and operational changes to Ireland’s drug policy.

One of the most debated issues that has been considered by the assembly is whether a policy of drug decriminalisation for personal use should be put in place in Ireland. 

Although the exact policy may differ in some ways, essentially decriminalisation means that those caught in possession of a small amount of illegal drugs would not be prosecuted under the justice system, but instead diverted to health authorities.

Campaigners have long called for this approach to be implemented in Ireland, as part of a wider move towards a health-based approach to tackling drug use.

But what do you think?

Today we’re asking, Should the possession of drugs for personal use be decriminalised?


Poll Results:

Yes - possession for personal use should be decriminalised (509)
No - Possession for personal use should not be decriminalised (258)
Don't know (40)



With reporting from Eimer McAuley

Cormac Fitzgerald
