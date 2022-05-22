Poll: Can you speak Irish?

People gather outside Belfast City Hall in support of the Irish Language Act.

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE yesterday took part in a march through Belfast to seek the “immediate implementation” of an Irish Language Act.

The event was organised by An Dream Dearg and saw participants march from Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich to Belfast City Hall.

The provision of an Irish Language Act was a key component of the New Decade, New Approach deal which restored the government of the Northern Ireland Executive after a three-year hiatus.

