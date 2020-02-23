Poll: Who do you think will challenge Donald Trump for president this November?

THE US GENERAL election is a little over eight months away and the Democratic nominees are fighting for the chance to contest it.

Bernie Sanders won Nevada’s presidential primary election last night but the nomination is nowhere near in the bag for the 78-year-old.

Those battling it out are searching for the momentum that will come with being one of the top candidates heading into South Carolina next and then Super Tuesday on March 3, though Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden trail far behind Bernie Sanders.

While not official yet, it is widely accepted that Donald Trump will retain the Republican party’s nomination for president.

So we want to know: Who do you think will challenge Donald Trump for president this November?

