This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 23 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you think will challenge Donald Trump for president this November?

The race for the White House is heating up.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 7,482 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5018454
A debate amongst the candidates earlier this week.
Image: John Locher via PA
A debate amongst the candidates earlier this week.
A debate amongst the candidates earlier this week.
Image: John Locher via PA

THE US GENERAL election is a little over eight months away and the Democratic nominees are fighting for the chance to contest it.

Bernie Sanders won Nevada’s presidential primary election last night but the nomination is nowhere near in the bag for the 78-year-old.

Those battling it out are searching for the momentum that will come with being one of the top candidates heading into South Carolina next and then Super Tuesday on March 3, though Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden trail far behind Bernie Sanders.

While not official yet, it is widely accepted that Donald Trump will retain the Republican party’s nomination for president.

So we want to know:  Who do you think will challenge Donald Trump for president this November?


Poll Results:

Bernie Sanders (1024)
Mike Bloomberg (256)
&nbsp;Elizabeth Warren (129)
Joe Biden (127)
Pete&nbsp;Buttigieg (79)





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie