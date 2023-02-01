Advertisement

Wednesday 1 February 2023
Sasko Lazarov First class students Hugo Quinn (5) and Callie Early (6) from St Brigid's Primary School in the Coombe, Dublin, last year.
Poll: Will you celebrate St Brigid's Day today?
Let us know.
1 hour ago

TODAY IS ST Brigid’s Day. 

With its origins in the Celtic festival of Imbolc, St Brigid’s Day was the festival of fertility and marked the beginning of spring. You can read more about it on the National History Museum’s site here

Typically, it’s the day Irish children make crosses from rushes and reeds to honour the feast day of St Brigid.

This morning we want to know: Will you celebrate St Brigid’s Day today? 


Poll Results:

No (1073)
Yes (531)
No opinion (109)



