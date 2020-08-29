Poll: Should the Government allow all pubs to reopen?

SINCE 29 JUNE, pubs that serve food have been permitted to re-open under strict guidelines, but other pubs have had to remain shut.

They were initially slated to reopen on 10 August but that was pushed back until 31 August. It was confirmed yesterday that this date was to be pushed back again.

It also emerged yesterday that Ireland is the only country in the EU which has not yet allowed all pubs to reopen in some capacity.

This morning we want to know: Should the Government allow all pubs to reopen?

