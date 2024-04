THE COST AND availability of childcare is a longstanding issue in this country and one consecutive Government’s have failed to get a handle on.

In last year’s Budget, a further 25% cut in childcare costs was announced, however this will not kick in until September 2024 and will not be an equal cut for all parents.

On top of the cost, a shortage of providers continues to cause issues, with parents reporting years of waiting on a list to see if their child gets a place.

We want to hear from readers about your experience of childcare:

Have you had trouble sourcing childcare in your area?

Has the cost impacted your decision-making?

Do you have to rely on friends and family because of a lack of affordable options?

If you have a story to share, please contact The Journal by email through answers@thejournal.ie and describe your experience in a paragraph or two (around 200-250 words).

Please include your name and location.