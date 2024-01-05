Advertisement
Have you used one of the government schemes to buy or rent a home? What has been your experience?

A number of government schemes exist to help people buy a home or affordably rent a home, but are they working as planned?
HOUSING REMAINS ONE of the top concerns for voters as we enter the new year, despite government efforts to get a handle on the situation that is the housing crisis.

Part of the efforts by the Department of Housing to help people get their own homes has been the creation of schemes like Help to Buy, the First Home (shared equity) scheme and Local Authority Home Loans for people seeking to buy and schemes like Cost Rental to help people on middle income rent at affordable prices.

Much has been written about the pros and cons of such schemes and the impact some of them have on house prices, but we want to hear directly from readers about their own experience of using any of the government schemes. 

  • Was your experience positive? Did you hit any bumps along the way? 
  • Perhaps you were hoping to use one of the schemes but did not in the end? Why not?

We’d like to hear your stories to share some in a future article. Please include your name, your age and county along with your answer. Let us know if you wish to remain anonymous.

To share your story, please send a paragraph or two to answers@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Government housing schemes’.

Jane Matthews
