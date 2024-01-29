Are you a public sector worker? What do you make of the pay deal on offer?

FOLLOWING WEEKS OF intense negotiations, Friday morning brought news that an agreement had been reached between the Government and trade unions on a proposal for a public sector pay deal.

The deal will see a 10.25% rise in pay for workers over 2.5 years.

It stands to benefit 385,000 civil and public sector workers including teachers, gardaí, members of the defence forces, nurses and other HSE staff.

The deal includes pay increases of 9.25%, with a provision for a local bargaining mechanism for different groups and categories of public servants equivalent to 1%.

Advertisement

Union members will now be asked to vote on the deal, with the balloting period expected to extend until 25 March.

Ahead of this, we want to hear from workers who will be impacted by the deal.

Are you happy with the terms agreed or will you be voting against accepting it?

Do you think the pay increase represents a fair deal or does it not go far enough to support you with the cost of living?

To share your story, please send a paragraph or two to answers@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Public Sector Pay Deal’.

Please include your name, age, job title and county and let us know if you would like your name to remain anonymous.