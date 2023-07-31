Man (23) pleads guilty to murdering Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo last year

A 23-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded guilty to murdering two men in Sligo and causing serious harm to a third.

At the Central Criminal Court today, Yousef Palani (23), of Markievicz Heights in Sligo, pleaded guilty to the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights in Sligo on 10 April 2022.

He further pleaded guilty to the murder of Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road, Sligo, two days later on 12 April 2022.

He further pleaded guilty to causing serious harm to Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on 9 April 2022.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring extended her sympathy to the families of the deceased and in directing that victim impact statements be prepared, said it was important that they be heard.

The matter was previously listed for trial on 13 November next, but the matter has now been adjourned to 23 October for sentencing.

