Youth accused of ‘extreme violence’ during raid in which woman had boiling water poured over her

A DUBLIN YOUTH has been sent forward for trial over a two-hour “extreme violence” incident where a woman was allegedly beaten and had boiling water poured over her.

Father-of-one Josh Conlan, 18, of Meath Place, Dublin 8, was initially charged with assault causing harm to the woman on 11 November at her home.

Last month, gardaí brought an additional charge of assault causing harm to a male in connection with the same incident on the city’s south side. He was granted bail at Dublin District Court, where he was served with a book of evidence today.

Judge Treasa Kelly noted the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment, with broader sentencing powers.

She granted a return for trial order sending him forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where he will face his next hearing on 17 June.

Two other men are also before the courts in connection with the incident.

In November, Conlan’s bail hearing was told that the woman was “absolutely petrified”. It was alleged he and an associate called at the Dublin 8 home of the woman and her partner.

The couple allegedly owed a debt.

The court heard the woman’s hands were put on a table, and Conlan boiled a kettle of water.

He allegedly brought it to a co-accused, who poured four cups of it on the woman’s hands.

Garda David O’Reilly said a scarf was used “to stop her screaming.” The teen was allegedly instructed to break a table leg used to strike the woman and her partner.

The court heard it was a “two-hour unprovoked attack” involving extreme violence.

They allegedly left, telling her they would be back to collect the debt.

Conlan made no admissions in his Garda interview and denied pouring boiling water.

The court heard the woman suffered burns to her hands, back, shoulder and broken fingers.

Conlan has been ordered to stay away from parts of the Dublin 8 area and have no contact with the woman or witnesses.

Legal aid was granted.