#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 13 May 2022
Advertisement

Youth accused of ‘extreme violence’ during raid in which woman had boiling water poured over her

Two other men are also before the courts in connection with the incident.

By Tom Tuite Friday 13 May 2022, 3:29 PM
36 minutes ago 3,788 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5763241
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A DUBLIN YOUTH has been sent forward for trial over a two-hour “extreme violence” incident where a woman was allegedly beaten and had boiling water poured over her.

Father-of-one Josh Conlan, 18, of Meath Place, Dublin 8, was initially charged with assault causing harm to the woman on 11 November at her home.

Last month, gardaí brought an additional charge of assault causing harm to a male in connection with the same incident on the city’s south side. He was granted bail at Dublin District Court, where he was served with a book of evidence today.

Judge Treasa Kelly noted the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment, with broader sentencing powers.

She granted a return for trial order sending him forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where he will face his next hearing on 17 June.

Two other men are also before the courts in connection with the incident.

In November, Conlan’s bail hearing was told that the woman was “absolutely petrified”. It was alleged he and an associate called at the Dublin 8 home of the woman and her partner.

The couple allegedly owed a debt.

The court heard the woman’s hands were put on a table, and Conlan boiled a kettle of water.

He allegedly brought it to a co-accused, who poured four cups of it on the woman’s hands.

Garda David O’Reilly said a scarf was used “to stop her screaming.” The teen was allegedly instructed to break a table leg used to strike the woman and her partner.

The court heard it was a “two-hour unprovoked attack” involving extreme violence.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They allegedly left, telling her they would be back to collect the debt.

Conlan made no admissions in his Garda interview and denied pouring boiling water.

The court heard the woman suffered burns to her hands, back, shoulder and broken fingers.

Conlan has been ordered to stay away from parts of the Dublin 8 area and have no contact with the woman or witnesses.

Legal aid was granted.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie