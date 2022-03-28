Youth accused of kicking teen girl during group attack on O'Connell Street pleads guilty

A YOUTH ACCUSED of repeatedly kicking a teenage girl in the back during a group attack on Dublin’s O’Connell Street has pleaded guilty.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was remanded on bail pending sentence by Judge Brendan Toale at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

He admitted assault causing harm and engaging in violent disorder with at least two others outside McDonald’s on 8 March 2020.

Garda Finbarr Brennan played CCTV footage covering inside the takeaway where the row started and the footpath after spilling onto the path outside.

It showed the victim involved in an altercation in McDonald’s first.

She was followed by a group of young people and knocked to the ground, where several young people kicked her.

The court heard the youth kicked the victim in the back three times before she was knocked to the ground and attacked by others.

Judge Toale adjourned sentencing him for a victim impact to be drafted. The court will also hear a mitigation plea from the defence when his case resumes in April.

The Director of Public Prosecutions recommended that he and a teenage girl face trial in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

The court heard he encouraged others to get involved, but neither he nor the girl defendant was the main protagonist.

Judge Toale accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the Children’s Court following submissions by defence lawyers.

Garda Brennan said the victim suffered soft tissue injuries to her face and head and complained of a sore back afterwards.

Earlier, the court heard the girl defendant kicked her in the head and “stamped on her on the ground”.

That defendant maintained she was “buzzing” when the victim attacked her first and gave her a black eye.

She had a photo of her injury but was apologetic for kicking the victim.

The court heard she did not make a complaint against the victim.

The defence has asked the court to note that she was apologetic, had no prior criminal convictions, made admissions and that the victim’s injuries were not long-lasting.

She is to appear again in April for sentencing.

An adult male is also before the courts.

