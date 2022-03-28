#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 28 March 2022
Advertisement

Youth accused of kicking teen girl during group attack on O'Connell Street pleads guilty

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was remanded on bail pending sentence.

By Tom Tuite Monday 28 Mar 2022, 3:12 PM
10 minutes ago 920 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5723192
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

A YOUTH ACCUSED of repeatedly kicking a teenage girl in the back during a group attack on Dublin’s O’Connell Street has pleaded guilty.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was remanded on bail pending sentence by Judge Brendan Toale at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

He admitted assault causing harm and engaging in violent disorder with at least two others outside McDonald’s on 8 March 2020.

Garda Finbarr Brennan played CCTV footage covering inside the takeaway where the row started and the footpath after spilling onto the path outside.

It showed the victim involved in an altercation in McDonald’s first.

She was followed by a group of young people and knocked to the ground, where several young people kicked her.

The court heard the youth kicked the victim in the back three times before she was knocked to the ground and attacked by others.

Judge Toale adjourned sentencing him for a victim impact to be drafted. The court will also hear a mitigation plea from the defence when his case resumes in April.

The Director of Public Prosecutions recommended that he and a teenage girl face trial in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

The court heard he encouraged others to get involved, but neither he nor the girl defendant was the main protagonist.

Judge Toale accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the Children’s Court following submissions by defence lawyers.

Garda Brennan said the victim suffered soft tissue injuries to her face and head and complained of a sore back afterwards.

Earlier, the court heard the girl defendant kicked her in the head and “stamped on her on the ground”.

That defendant maintained she was “buzzing” when the victim attacked her first and gave her a black eye.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She had a photo of her injury but was apologetic for kicking the victim.

The court heard she did not make a complaint against the victim.

The defence has asked the court to note that she was apologetic, had no prior criminal convictions, made admissions and that the victim’s injuries were not long-lasting.

She is to appear again in April for sentencing.

An adult male is also before the courts.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie