Youth assaulted during incident at Luas line in Dublin city centre

A YOUTH HAS been assaulted during an incident at the Luas line in Dublin city centre this evening.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident of youths at the Luas line at Parnell Street assaulting another youth at around 5.40pm.

A number of Garda units attended the scene and youths had dispersed upon arrival.

In a tweet, Luas said staff were aware of the incident and that gardaí had been contacted.

Enquiries are ongoing.