One hospitalised following clash involving 'large number of youths' on Dublin bridge

The incident took place on the Samuel Beckett Bridge. File photo.

ONE PERSON HAS been hospitalised following clashes involving numerous youths on the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin city centre.

Eyewitness footage from the scene showed two large groups of youths charging at each other from opposite sides of the bridge.

Traffic was subsequently stopped on the bridge as several garda vehicles attended the scene. Units from Store Street and Pearse Street garda stations were still responding to the incident at the time of writing.

A male was taken to the Mater Hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

A garda spokesperson described the clashes as a “public order incident involving a large number of youths”.

No arrests have been made and garda enquiries are ongoing.