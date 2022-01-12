#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 12 January 2022
Two youths hospitalised following public order incident in Dublin

The incident occurred outside Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at around 5.40pm.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 18,820 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5652890
Gardaí seal off the area around Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
Image: Sam Boal
Gardaí seal off the area around Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
Gardaí seal off the area around Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
Image: Sam Boal

TWO MALE YOUTHS have been hospitalised following a public order incident in Dublin this evening.

The incident occurred in the environs of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at approximately 5.40pm this evening.

Both of the youths have been taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have not yet made any arrests in connection with the incident.

According to Gardaí, the investigation is ongoing and they they are examining a number of locations of interest.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, in particular, anyone who was in the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre area and who may have mobile phone footage of the incident. 

They are also seeking any drivers who were in the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre area who may have dash cam footage of the event.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

