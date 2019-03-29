This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It’s horrendous, we’re so helpless': Mum of three-year-old hit and run victim praying for full recovery

Zac HIggins has been in Intensive Care since the incident on Monday

By Conor McCrave Friday 29 Mar 2019, 5:14 PM
Zac with dad Paul
THE MOTHER OF a three-year-old boy in an induced coma at Temple St Hospital following a hit-and-run on Monday said she has been on a “roller coaster” since it happened.

Zac Higgins (3) was rushed to hospital on Monday afternoon after he was hit by a car at Castle Meadows, off Skehard Road, outside Cork city.

Yesterday, doctors attempted to bring the young boy out of the induced coma but reversed their decision due to the swelling in his brain. 

His mother, Aisling Higgins, spoke to the Neil Prenderville Show on RedFM and spoke of how she has been praying for him to wake up by Mother’s Day on Sunday. 

“We woke up yesterday and they said ‘oh we’re going to try and take out the breathing tube’, that all the stats were good and [they're] going to take out a probe into the brain to relieve pressure.

“They were going to basically wake him up,” she added. 

“I got to hold him yesterday because they were changing his mattress and the nurse let me hold him which was great.

“When we came back they were wheeling him out and they were bringing him down for another CT scan. They were after refitting his breathing tube. Basically the doctors said they just weren’t happy with how he was breathing,” she said. 

As well as a bleed to his brain, Zac also suffered a number of broken bones. 

His mum along with his dad, Paul, have been staying by his side at Temple Street Children’s Hospital since the incident occurred. 

Aisling said doctors at the hospital were to carry out an MRI scan of Zac’s brain today to see if there was any additional bruising in other parts.

“I can’t even tell you how upsetting it is. It’s horrendous, we’re so helpless… I was kind of all over the place last night, it was such a roller coaster and we’re so upset.”

“I have prayed, and prayed, and prayed that he would wake up and be OK, but I don’t know.

Support

The family have been inundated with support from members of the public offering their sympathies and willing a full recovery for Zac. 

“Paul was flicking through his phone and a lovely lovely woman, we don’t know her,” Aisling said. 

“She private messaged us and she said her son was in a serious car accident a few years ago. He was only two at the time and he had a serious brain injury, and that he was in an induced coma for 10 days but that he was seven now and he is perfect.

“We’re inundated with support from people and all the messages we’re getting, you just can’t get back to them all,” she added. 

Gardaí are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Anglesea Street Garda station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí previously arrested a teenager in relation to the incident who was later released without charge. 

A file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution. 

