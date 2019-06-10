Zappone announces funding for 3,600 new childcare places

THE MINISTER FOR Children has announced 3,600 new childcare places are to be created across the country.

Katherine Zapponne said a total of €6.25 million in capital funding will be awarded to providers of early learning and care and school age childcare this summer.

The funding will contribute towards the creation of new places for 0-3-year-olds, new school age childcare places, and essential fire safety improvements for community-owned services.

“Quality accessible affordable childcare requires investment,” Minister Zappone said.

“The funding being announced today will translate into over 3,600 new and extra spaces for children up to the age of 15. It is another step as we seek to address the decades of under-investment and neglect by successive governments.”

She said overall government investment in early learning and care has jumped 117% since 2015.

The funding will be made available to childcare centres, crèches and other childcare facilities across three strands:

€3.7 million has been approved toe 1,321 new 0-3 places;

€2.2 million has been approved for 2,308 new places for school age children;

€300,000 has been approved for 33 applications for fire safety improvement funding.

The department said the capital funding has been awarded following the completion of a competitive application and appraisal process.