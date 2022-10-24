Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 24 October 2022
Government announces new pilot scheme for zebra crossings without flashing orange beacons

The new scheme will see the beacons replaced with reflective signs.

1 hour ago 6,098 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/steveball

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced a new pilot scheme for Zebra Crossings in Ireland without the need for flashing orange beacons.

Zebra crossings are a feature of towns and some cities across Ireland, and the government has said it would like to increase the number.

There is a requirement for flashing orange lights, known as “Belisha beacon lights”, to accompany zebra crossing. In a statement, the Department of Transport said that these lights can cost close to €80,000 to install. 

The department also said that they can be delayed by issues with connection to an electricity source, which restricts the number of crossings. 

The pilot scheme will see the removal of the need for these beacons in secondary legislation, which would allow local authorities to increase the use of crossings in low speed areas.

Instead of the flashing beacons, a reflective sign will be used. 

The department said that the new regulations won’t fully remove the use of Belisha beacons, but that the pilot will provide information on whether to remove or replace their need with a fixed sign, in certain cases. 

The pilot will get underway for nine months in parts of Dún Laoghaire and Limerick. The roads in question are: 

Dun Laoghaire

  • Marine Road
  • Monkstown Crescent, Monkstown

Pavilion Car Park Access

Limerick

  • St. Nessan’s Park, Dooradoyle (St Pauls School Zone scheme)
  • Springfield Drive, Dooradoyle (St Pauls School Zone scheme)
  • Carrig Drive, Dooradoyle (St Pauls School Zone scheme)
  • School Road, Lisnagry
  • Railway Road, Castleconnell

The two options to replace the beacons in these locations will be either:

  • A 450mm sign to be used in locations with traffic speeds less than 30 km/h; or
  • A 600mm sign which includes a fluorescent yellow border to be used in locations with traffic speeds greater than 30 km/h and less than 50km/h. 

Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie

