'Russia is on the side of evil': Ukrainian President decries invasion, breaks diplomatic ties

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelensky has announced that Kyiv has broken off diplomatic relations with Moscow in response to Russia’s invasion.

In a scathing national address, the Ukrainian leader said Russia attacked this morning “just like fascist Germany did during the Second World War”.

Zelensky passionately urged anyone with military experience to join Ukraine’s defence and announced that weapons would be issued to any Ukrainian who wants them.

He also urged people to make blood donations to assist wounded soldiers in hospitals.

Zelensky said the armed forces are “ready” and Ukraine will not give up its independence.

“We will fight for our country and we will support our country in the squares of each town,” he said.

“Today, our two countries are on different sides of history. The Russian Federation is on the side of evil. But Russian nationals will decide today what path they will take, what side they will want to be on.

“Those who have some conscience and conscientiousness, they should stand against the war,” Zelensky said.

It’s the first time diplomatic ties between the countries have been severed since Russia and Ukraine became independent countries after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.