UKRAINE HAS SAID that its security service (the SBU) has uncovered and disrupted a plan to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials.

SBU investigators halted a plot from Russia’s Federal Security Service to “eliminate” the President and other high ranking military and political leaders, the service said on social media today.

Advertisement

Two Ukrainian security officials have been detained, it further said.

The SBU said that the plan was set in place by an agent network overseen by the FSB from Moscow, which included two officials who “leaked” information to Russia.

“One of the tasks of the FSB intelligence network was to search for executors among the military close to the protection of the President, who could take the Head of State hostage and later kill him,” an SBU spokesperson said.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow.