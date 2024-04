UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelensky has welcomed a vote by the US House of Representatives approving a long-delayed $61 billion aid package.

“The vital US aid bill passed today by the House will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger,” he wrote on social media.

“We hope that (the) bills will be supported in the Senate and sent to President Biden’s desk,” he added. “Thank you, America!”

I am grateful to the United States House of Representatives, both parties, and personally Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track.



Democracy and freedom will always have global significance and will never fail as long as America helps to… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 20, 2024

The United States has been the chief military backer of Ukraine in its war against Russia.

But Congress has not approved large-scale funding for its ally for nearly a year and a half, mainly because of bickering across the political aisle.

President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers in Congress have been pushing for a major new weapons package for Ukraine for months.

