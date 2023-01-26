One dead in Kyiv strike as Kremlin says Western tank deliveries is 'direct involvement' in conflict

ONE PERSON HAS been killed and two more have been wounded after Russia launched more than a dozen missiles this morning, the mayor of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has said.

“As a result of a rocket hitting a non-residential building in the Golosiivsky district, there is information that one person is dead and two wounded,” Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media.

The Kyiv city military administration said the death was due to parts of a missile falling.

Ukraine earlier said it shot down more than a dozen Russian missiles launched towards Kyiv.

Ukrainian military spokesman Yuriy Ignat also told local media that several Russian Tu-95 bombers had launched the missile attack from northern region of Murmansk.

“We expect more than 30 missiles, which have already started to appear in various territories. Air defence systems are working,” Ignat said. At least 15 were shot down.

Earlier, Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down a cluster of Iranian-made attack drones launched by Russian forces from the Sea of Azov in the south of the country.

“Attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle) were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. According to preliminary information, the enemy used 24 Shaheds. All 24 were destroyed,” the Ukrainian air force said in a statement online.

Western tanks

The latest assaults come one day after Ukraine’s Western allies, including Germany and the United States promised to provide Kyiv with modern tanks.

In a televised address yesterday, President Joe Biden promised 31 Abrams tanks, one of the most powerful and sophisticated weapons in the US army.

Shortly before, Chancellor Olaf Scholz gave the green light to Germany sending 14 Leopard 2 tanks, a decision that opens the floodgates to several other European countries armed with Leopards to send their own contributions.

Although Western countries have already sent Ukraine everything from artillery to Patriot anti-missile defense systems, tanks were long considered a step too far, risking a widening backlash from Russia.

But with Ukraine gearing up for a counteroffensive to push back increasingly entrenched Russians in the east and south, the allies are now scrambling to send the powerful weapon.

Yesterday, an official from a European country told AFP his government had approved a shipment of cluster munitions – a controversial weapon that Russia has been criticised for using – to Ukraine, and was awaiting German approval of that transfer.

A UN treaty backed by most Western countries bans the use and transfer of cluster bombs, which spread dozens of tiny explosives, and often continue posing a threat long after a conflict ends.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Western leaders for sending tanks to support the country in its war against Ukraine, but added they need to be delivered quickly.

In his nightly address, reported by the BBC, Zelenskyy urged the West to send long-range missiles and fighter jets.

Zelenskyy said he told Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that “progress must be made in other aspects of our defence co-operation”.

He pressed not just for a quick delivery of Western tanks, but also for significant numbers.

“We must form such a tank force, such a freedom force that after it strikes, tyranny will never rise again,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Not ‘threat to Russia’

Biden said that ramping up Western armaments for Ukraine’s military should not be seen as an attack on Russia.

“That’s what this is about – helping Ukraine defend and protect Ukrainian land. It is not an offensive threat to Russia. There is no offensive threat to Russia,” Biden said.

The Kremlin said today that the decision by Western countries to supply Ukraine with modern tanks meant that they were party to the conflict.

“European capitals and Washington constantly give statements that sending various types of weapons, including tanks, in no way means their involvement in hostilities. We strongly disagree with this. In Moscow, this is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict and we see that this is growing,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Need ‘lot of Leopards’

US officials said they had not bowed to reported German pressure for Washington to pledge Abrams as a way to get Berlin to make a decision.

“Germany didn’t force me to change my mind. I wanted to make sure we are all together,” Biden told reporters, when asked about the coordinated announcement.

US officials had themselves been on the fence about sending Abrams, describing the tanks as overly complex for the Ukrainian military. Unlike the German tanks, which are ready to go, the M1 Abrams will have to be procured and will not arrive in Ukraine for months, a senior US official said.

However, the twin decisions have galvanized multiple offers of more.

Poland is pledging major contributions, Norway offered two Leopards yesterday and Spain said it would look into its stocks, while Sweden’s defense minister told AFP “I don’t exclude the possibility”.

Indicating the intensity of the behind-the-scenes diplomacy, Biden spoke by phone about Ukraine yesterday with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy, the White House said.

With reporting by – © AFP 2023