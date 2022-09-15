Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 10°C Thursday 15 September 2022
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has 'no serious injuries' after car crash

The Ukrainian president was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Sep 2022, 6:58 AM
1 hour ago 16,160 Views 8 Comments
Zelenskyy's car collided with another vehicle following a battlefield visit.
Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP
Zelenskyy's car collided with another vehicle following a battlefield visit.
Zelenskyy's car collided with another vehicle following a battlefield visit.
Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy was not seriously injured when his car collided with another vehicle following a battlefield visit, his spokesman said.

Zelenskyy was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.

A passenger vehicle collided with the president’s motorcade in the Ukrainian capital, his spokesman, Sergii Nikiforov, said in a Facebook post.

The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Zelenskyy’s medical team and was taken away by ambulance, he said.

Medics examined the president, who suffered no serious injuries, Nikiforov wrote. He did not specify what injuries Zelenskyy might have suffered.

The spokesman added that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

Zelenskyy was late in posting the nightly video address that he has given during the war, possibly because of the car accident.

It came as Russian troops targeted critical infrastructure in the president’s hometown.

Tom Clonan: Putin's military miscalculations in Ukraine may prove to be his undoing

Eight cruise missiles aimed at water equipment hit Kryvyi Rih, a city on the Inhulets River 93 miles south-west of Dnipro, according to the deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, on his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy said the strikes appeared to be an attempt to flood the city and that a dam on a reservoir was hit.

Video posted online showed elevated water levels on the Inhulets and flooded city streets, as evacuations of residents were suggested.

