Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Taoiseach for Ireland's aid and support

The Ukrainian President spoke to Micheál Martin this afternoon.

By Christina Finn & Céimin Burke Wednesday 16 Mar 2022, 7:31 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE TAOISEACH TOLD Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the people of Ireland “stand fully behind” Ukraine as it faces Russia’s invasion.

Micheál Martin spoke to the Ukrainian leader in a scheduled call that lasted over 20 minutes today.

The Journal understands Martin told Zelenskyy that everyone in Ireland admired his great leadership in face of an immoral war on the people of Ukraine.

The Taoiseach told his counterpart that Ireland would show its support in any way it could.

Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation for the steps Ireland has taken; including introducing a visa waiver for Ukrainian citizens, the show of solidarity during St Patrick’s day festivities, €20 million in aid and contributions to the European Union peace facility.

He urged that international pressure be kept on Russia to end its war on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also offered sympathies to the Taoiseach and the family of Franco-Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed this week while reporting near Kyiv for Fox News.

“From the people of Ireland, the admiration of you and your people is very high. We as a Government reflect that. They are behind you,” Martin said.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn & Céimin Burke

