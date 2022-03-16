Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Taoiseach for Ireland's aid and support

THE TAOISEACH TOLD Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the people of Ireland “stand fully behind” Ukraine as it faces Russia’s invasion.

Micheál Martin spoke to the Ukrainian leader in a scheduled call that lasted over 20 minutes today.

The Journal understands Martin told Zelenskyy that everyone in Ireland admired his great leadership in face of an immoral war on the people of Ukraine.

The Taoiseach told his counterpart that Ireland would show its support in any way it could.

Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation for the steps Ireland has taken; including introducing a visa waiver for Ukrainian citizens, the show of solidarity during St Patrick’s day festivities, €20 million in aid and contributions to the European Union peace facility.

Just spoke to President @ZelenskyyUA.



I told him the Irish people stand fully behind #Ukraine.



He thanked us for our continued humanitarian aid, shelter, global support and sanctions against Russia.



He offered sympathy to the family of journalist Pierre Zakrzewski. pic.twitter.com/s3tsa7aAIJ — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 16, 2022

Talked to 🇮🇪 Prime Minister @MichealMartinTD. Discussed countering aggression & horrific crimes of Russia against civilians. Expressed condolences over the murder of 🇮🇪 journalist Pierre Zakrzewski by Russian soldiers. Thanked for helping the people of 🇺🇦. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 16, 2022

He urged that international pressure be kept on Russia to end its war on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also offered sympathies to the Taoiseach and the family of Franco-Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed this week while reporting near Kyiv for Fox News.

“From the people of Ireland, the admiration of you and your people is very high. We as a Government reflect that. They are behind you,” Martin said.