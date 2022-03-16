#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 16 March 2022
'A terror that Europe has not seen for 80 years': Zelenskyy calls for no-fly zone in US Congress address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US President Joe Biden to be “the leader of peace”.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 16 Mar 2022, 1:51 PM
1 hour ago 4,078 Views 21 Comments
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has reiterated calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine this afternoon in an address to the US Congress.

Zelenskyy received a standing ovation from American lawmakers at the beginning and end of his speech, where he drew on both Pearl Harbour and the 9/11 attacks.

“This is a terror that Europe has not seen for 80 years,” Zelenskyy said.

“Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you.

“Remember September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, in battlefields.

“Our country experiences the same every day.”

During the speech, he spoke in both Ukrainian and English and showed a graphic video of scenes in Ukraine, showing Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian apartment blocks and streets.

While calling for the no-fly zone, he also sought further sanctions against Russia to stop their ability to wage war against Ukraine.

“New sanctions are needed until the Russian military machine stops,” Zelenskyy said.

He also said that as US President Joe Biden is the leader of the free world, he needed to be “the leader of peace” around the world.

“I am addressing President Biden. You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” said Zelenskyy, addressing the Congress in English.

Additional reporting by AFP

Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

