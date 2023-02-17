Zelenskyy says he will not give up Ukrainian territory in any peace talks

UKRAINE PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has said he does not intend on giving up any Ukrainian territory as part of plans to end Russia’s war in his country.

Zelenskyy told the BBC that if he were to agree to an appeasement strategy then Russia would “keep coming back” for more Ukrainian land.

The Ukrainian president also warned against Belarus joining the war on Russia’s said, saying that Belarussian president Lukashenko would be making a “big mistake” if he were to allow his nation enter the conflict.

He said: “I hope [Belarus] won’t join [the war]. If it does, we will fight and we will survive.” Meanwhile, the Munich Security Conference opens today, bringing world leaders together ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Kyiv steps up pleas for more weapons. US-China ties will also be in focus at the three-day gathering, with tensions sky-high after Washington shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over US territory. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France’s President Emmanuel Macron will speak at the opening event, focused on Ukraine. US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will also be attending. Coming just days ahead of the February 24 anniversary of Moscow sending its forces into Ukraine, the conflict will top the agenda, with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba representing Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western backers, led by the United States, have given it a huge amount of weapons and pledged a barrage of others, including heavy battle tanks long sought by Kyiv to counter Russia’s offensive. Zelenskyy is now ramping up pleas for Western fighter jets, though Ukraine’s allies have so far been cool on the subject. Zelensky repeated his calls for more Western military aid: “Of course, modern weapons speed up peace. Weapons are the only language Russia understands.” He also ruled out conceding Ukrainian territory in a potential peace deal with Russia, warning that giving up land would mean that Russia could “keep coming back”, the British broadcaster reported. With reporting by AFP.

